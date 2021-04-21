7,331 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

