6,925 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

