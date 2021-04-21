$688.00 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $688.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.39 million and the highest is $691.60 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $780.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

