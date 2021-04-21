6,638 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

MO stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

