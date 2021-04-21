596 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.40. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

