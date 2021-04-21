5,880 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

