5,486 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,862,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

