511 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,171,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,003,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.