475 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.34. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

