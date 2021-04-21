473,630 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF comprises about 1.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 87,440 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

