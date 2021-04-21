4,517 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

EAGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

