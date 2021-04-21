4,270 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $4,650,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 442.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

