411 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

