3,840 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of RBLX opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

