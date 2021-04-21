3,526 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

