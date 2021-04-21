3,389 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

