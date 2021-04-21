33,710 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. 10,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

