3,193 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

