2,771,739 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,771,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.