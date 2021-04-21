22,310 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

