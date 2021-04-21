$184.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $184.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.40 million and the highest is $188.18 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $724.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

