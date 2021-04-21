1,815 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.69.

