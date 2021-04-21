140 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.