1,288,234 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,288,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,573,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

