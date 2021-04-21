1,275 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 66,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.