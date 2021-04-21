12,482 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

