12,400 Shares in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

