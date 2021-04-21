122,484 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,072,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 126,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,684. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.