12,139 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.87% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

