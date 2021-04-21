$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

