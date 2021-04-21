$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.04 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 1,084,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,800. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

