-$1.69 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.22). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 614,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

