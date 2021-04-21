$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,914. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

