0xcert (ZXC) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $53,496.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00067464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00648211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.25 or 0.06747581 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

