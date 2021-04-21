0x (ZRX) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One 0x coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $195.04 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

