$0.87 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.