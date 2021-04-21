$0.78 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.84. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,150. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 265,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

