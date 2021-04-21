$0.71 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,102. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

