$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.62. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $706.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

