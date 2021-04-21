-$0.40 EPS Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Farmer Bros. posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

FARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 135,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,121. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

