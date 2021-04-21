-$0.18 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

