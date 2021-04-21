$0.15 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprott by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SII traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $41.83. 5,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.51. Sprott has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.