$0.12 EPS Expected for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASE Technology’s earnings. ASE Technology reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASE Technology will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASE Technology.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,772. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.