$0.10 EPS Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.