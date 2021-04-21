$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Zynga reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Zynga stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,320,342 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,426. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.