$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 571,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 1,449,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.