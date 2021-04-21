-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $435.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

