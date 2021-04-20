Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 1,714 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $18,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Zynga by 104.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 916,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,292 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $103,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

