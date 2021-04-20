Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.93.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $190.94 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

