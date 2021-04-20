Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 4.8%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.29. 21,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,456,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.